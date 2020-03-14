Government wants private firms to give 80% jobs to locals: Shettar

The State government has insisted that private companies, small or big, provide 80% reservation in jobs for locals (Kannada-speaking people) in all categories, said Minister for Major and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar on Friday.

In his reply to questions of N.A. Haris (Congress) and Harish Poonja (BJP) in the Legislative Assembly, Mr. Shettar said the government had been speaking to private firms on reservation. The government amended the Karnataka Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Rules, 1961, to provide 100% reservation in group ‘C’ and group ‘D’ jobs for locals in the private sector, he said. The government last year amended the rules to allow this.

However, the notification had drawn the ire of activists since it only asks industrial establishments to give priority to Kannadigas, but neither makes it mandatory nor states any punitive measures if the establishments fail to do so.

A month ago, about 100 Kannada outfits had done a day-long shutdown in Karnataka under a common banner, seeking more jobs for Kannadigas in State-run enterprises and job reservation for locals in the private sector.

In tier II, tier III cities

Mr. Shettar said it was decided to provide concession in the form of tax rebate to private firms keen on investing in tier II and tier III cities in the State. Memorandums amounting ₹73,000 crore were signed during the investment summit held in Hubballi last month. It was decided to de-congest Bengaluru city, which has been facing problems such as traffic and high cost of land, he said. It was proposed that investment summits be held in Mangaluru, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Mysuru, and other places to attract investment in tier II and tier III cities and provide infrastructure for investment. He said a draft of the new industrial policy (2019–24) was ready and it had sent for the Finance Department’s approval.

Mr. Shettar said medium-scale industries invested ₹3,30,424 lakh and provided jobs to 23,409 people between 2016–17 and 2019–20. Three districts — Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, and Gadag — had zero investment during the three years, he said.