Government is surrendering to corporate lobby: Manpade

Accusing the government of surrendering to corporate agencies and business tycoons, Maruti Manpade, State vice-president of the Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha, has said that the government decided to sell land to the Jindal Group by succumbing to the corporate lobby.

Addressing presspersons here on Friday, he claimed that the government has decided to sell land in Ballari district at a cost of ₹1.2 lakh per acre.

“While the price of an acre of land is no less than ₹1 crore, the government plans to sell it at a throwaway price. This is going to incur a huge financial loss to the State Exchequer,” Mr. Manpade said.

Mr. Manpade said that his organisation had no objection if the government wished to offer the land on lease by fixing a quantum of rent, but it objected to selling it.

“In order to prepare a plan for an agitation, we will be holding meeting of our office-bearers in Doddaballapur on June 10, 11, and 12,” he said.

He said that the organisation, so far, has decided to express their anguish by displaying black flags to Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy during the forthcoming ‘village stay’ programme in the State.

He also alleged that the State government was trying to dilute the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, of the Union government by amending Section 13 of the Act.

He said that Section 13 mandates holding gram sabhas to elicit the opinion of villagers before purchasing land for any industrial purpose.

“As per this section, the government could purchase land only if 80% of the villagers agree to it. Now, by removing this clause, the government has given power to Deputy Commissioners for acquiring land without any public hearing,” he said.

He said that the sangha will continue to protest against both decisions.