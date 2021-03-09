Goshalas to be established at district level

The government, which had indicated that goshalas (cow shelters) would be set up in all taluks to ensure proper implementation of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, has now proposed to set up goshalas only at the district level.
The State Budget presented on Monday proposed to set up one goshala per district.
Veterinary experts feel that having only one goshala in a district would make it difficult to accommodate all the abandoned cattle. Especially, it would be tough for farmers as they have to transport their cattle long distances to reach the goshalas, they observed. The anti-cow slaughter legislation has stringent provisions against those slaughtering or selling cows/buffaloes for slaughtering. It says that instead, the unwanted cattle could be handed over to goshalas with certain conditions.
Meanwhile, the Budget has proposed to implement ‘Samagra Gosankula Samruddhi’ scheme to develop native breeds from other States such as Gir, Sahiwal, Ongole, Tharparker, and Deoni.It has also proposed to establish a breeding centre for developing Naari Suvarna sheep breed in Koppal and has also proposed to allocate ₹1 crore for developing Nandidurga goat breed that produces more meat and offsprings.
