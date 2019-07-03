Goods shed, ORR link road: Minister urged to meet Angadi

Tanveer Sait, MLA, on Monday urged Minister in-charge of Mysuru district G.T. Deve Gowda to meet Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi to resolve an issue with the Railways here, with regard to the construction of a link road from the railway goods shed.

The MLA told the Minister that the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has proposed an 800 m road connecting the goods shed and Outer Ring Road (ORR) with the aim of diverting the movement of trucks carrying goods, particularly PDS rice, from the shed to the warehouses.

The movement of a large number of trucks on the road had resulted in accidents too, the Minister was told.

However, the Railways was reportedly not cooperating or making provisions for carrying out road work through the shed, as planned by the MUDA to ease traffic congestion.

Ward visits

The Minister later visited some wards in the Narasimharaja constituency along with the MLA and examined the road and other works besides looking into the problems in the localities. He asked MCC officers to expedite all ongoing works.

The Minister inspected the places identified for Basava Bhavan, food court, pipeline work on Dr. Rajkumar Road and a market at Rajivnagar. “A report will be sent soon to the government seeking approval for the projects,” he said.

The Minister was apprised on the need for another road between the ORR and Udaigiri as the existing link road faced heavy traffic congestion. A decision will be taken after a discussion with the officials, he said.