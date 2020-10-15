Karnataka

Good rains in Shivamogga district

Many parts of Shivamogga district received moderate to heavy rains on Wednesday. Among the taluks Hosanagar received the highest rainfall of 208.80 mm. Many localities were inundated and agriculture fields were flooded. Several villages of Sagar, Sorab, Thirthahalli, Shivamogga and Bhadravathi taluks received moderate rainfall.

In the 24 hours before 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, the district recorded an average rainfall of 65.67 mm. Following is the rainfall recorded in taluks: Shivamogga - 40.6 mm, Bhadravati – 18.40 mm, Thirthahalli – 55.4 mm, Sagar – 64 mm, Shikaripur – 24.8 mm, Sorab – 47 mm and Hosanagar – 208.8 mm.

