GO issued on winding up ACB

The State government on Friday issued an order officially putting an end to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

This follows an order of the Karnataka High Court that set aside the constitution of a separate ACB, under the direct control of the Chief Minister, by withdrawing the powers vested in the Karnataka Lokayukta police wing to probe all cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, against public servants.

While declaring that the ACB stood abolished with immediate effect, the court had restored the power to investigate corruption cases in Karnataka to the Lokayukta police wing as it existed prior to the creation of ACB.

The GO issued on Friday said that all pending cases with ACB would henceforth be transferred to Lokayukta as per the court orders.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had ruled out filing an appeal questioning the abolition of ACB by the High Court. The BJP, in its manifesto, had promised to abolish ACB and restore the powers of the Lokayukta.