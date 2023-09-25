Global coffee world descends on Bengaluru at WCC

September 25, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru, India, and the whole of Asia reached the pinnacle of the global coffee world as the Coffee Board of India announced the opening of the 5th World Coffee Conference (WCC) here in the city on Monday.

Addressing a large global coffee audience gathered at Palace Grounds, K.G. Jagadeesha, CEO and Secretary, Coffee Board of India, said, “Today marks a historic day in the annals of Indian coffee. We are getting a unique distinction and recognition by having been selected to be the host of the event. Today also marks the commencement of an extraordinary journey of the expansive landscape of Asia.’‘

According to Mr. Jagadeesha, the primary objective of the conference is to cultivate knowledge, promote collaboration, and facilitate networking among coffee professionals on a global scale.

“We are honoured to extend our warm welcome to revered leaders and visionary figures from every corner of the coffee world. Together, we embark on a path of profound transformation and unparalleled growth, bound by our shared passion for coffee and a steadfast commitment to progress,’‘ he added.

Magical powers

Sunil D’Souza, CEO & MD, Tata Consumer Products said, it was exciting to see the whole world descend on Bengaluru to explore the magical powers of the wonderous world of coffee. The journey so far has been a continuous exploration of mastering the art of cultivation and by ensuring the protection of biodiversity, he said.

“However, the coffee industry isn’t only about sunshine and espresso shots. The contemporary coffee industry is at the crossroads now. In an era when the entire realm of coffee is changing unprecedentedly. Consumer preferences are rapidly changing and technological advancements are actually making coffee farming like science fiction,’‘ observed Mr. Sunil D’Souza.

Some plantations were known for ensuring the richness of biodiversity. Each and every player in the industry has to play a responsible role to ensure that the coffee remained a source of delight forever across the globe, he cautioned.

Speaking on the occasion, Nestle India, Chairman and Managing Director, Suresh Narayanayan said Nestle was one of world’s largest processors of coffee and every cup of Nescafe served anywhere across the globe has an India connection. “India is fast approaching a time when its coffee will be treated with international coffee. The WCC will accelerate this transition,’‘ he opined.

Economic importance

The opening day concluded with insightful keynote sessions on Global Coffee Perspectives and Future Prospects by Dr. Vanusia Nogueira, Executive Director, International Coffee Organisation.

The four-day global coffee exposition, being organised by London-based International Coffee Organisation, set up under the aegis of the United Nations to highlight the economic importance of coffee, is beng attended by coffee industry stakeholders including producers, curers, roasters, exporters, policy makers, specialty coffee experts and researchers from over 80 coffee growing and coffee consuming geographies including India.

The coffee exposition would also feature conference, skill building workshops, growers conclave, CEOs & Global Leaders Forum, start-up conclave, competitions & awards, and an exhibition showcasing cutting-edge coffee products and services.

Coffee dome

The WCC features a dome-shaped coffee museum that showcases coffee plantations in the Western Ghats. The structure is put out to narrate the distinctive qualities of shade-grown and unique coffees in India. The exhibits in the dome depict the journey of a coffee bean from its origin to the coffee cup.