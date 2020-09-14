Glitches in NLAT again

A few candidates who had to appear for the National Law Aptitude Test (NLAT)-2020 retest on Monday were unable to take the test once again due to technical glitches, students allege.
The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, on Sunday sent a message to students who had raised a technical query with the university and said that they could appear for the retest that would begin at 12.30 p.m on Monday. A few students The Hindu spoke to mentioned that they were unable to appear for the re-test on Monday as well. “I logged in at noon and the photo verification process took half-an-hour and later I got a message stating that they are unable to set up my audio proctoring. I didn’t attempt a single question on September 12 nor was I able to attempt a single question even now. I am disappointed that the authorities are treating our future so casually. I am mentally exhausted and have lost one week’s preparation for the Common Law Admission Test that is scheduled on September 28,” she said.
Many candidates who faced technical glitches and those who could not attempt the exam on September 12 were told that if one chooses to login for the exam on Monday the previous exam score and answers would be erased.
Students also allege that the question papers of the retest were leaked on several messaging platforms even before the retest was completed.
NLSIU authorities said that they would issue a statement about this later in the day.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath