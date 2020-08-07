Karnataka

Girl washed away

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil at Ganjigatti village in Dharwad district on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil at Ganjigatti village in Dharwad district on Friday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

An eight-year-old girl was washed away in a stream after she slipped and fell into it while crossing an inundated road in Ganjigatti village of Kalaghatagi taluk in Dharwad district.

The mishap occurred on Thursday evening when Sridevi Hanumanthappa Ganiger was crossing the road across along with her mother. The body is yet to be recovered.

A team of NDRF and Fire and Emergency Services is searching for the body. On Friday Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil visited the village and consoled the parents. Tahsildar Asho Shiggavi is monitoring the operation.

