Girl, 65 sheep, two head of cattle die inrain-related incidents in Raichur district

Incessant rainfall that lashed Raichur district in the last 24 hours has claimed the life of a girl, at least 65 sheep and two head of cattle, according to information reaching the district headquarters on Friday.

Initial reports said that 18-year-old Savitha, a native of Deosugur village in Raichur taluk, died when lightning struck her while she was working in a field. The authorities are expecting a report on the death, sources said.

At least 65 sheep were killed in rain-related incidents in Wandali village in Lingsugur taluk of the district. Of the 65 sheep, 25 killed were after being struck by lightning and the rest were said to have been washed away in a flowing stream.

Crops destroyed

Standing crops in several hundred acres of agriculture land in Maski taluk were destroyed after 3,000 cusecs of water was discharged from the Maski Nala Reservoir. Several bridges constructed across streams in various areas were submerged and villages on the banks of the streams have lost connectivity. However, officials are yet to confirm the exact number of villages that have been cut off and how many acres of crops have been destroyed due to rain.

According to information provided by the district administration, the highest rainfall recorded was 175 mm in Kalmala.

The district administration has urged the revenue officials to visit the affected areas and assess the loss due to rain.

Assistant Commissioner of Lingsugur revenue division Rajshekhar Dambal told The Hindu that revenue officials are on the field. He has also alerted villagers living on the banks of streams that serve the Maski Nala Reservoir not to go near the water-bodies for any purpose.