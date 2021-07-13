Karnataka

‘Get study done on turtle nesting ground’

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday directed the State government to appoint the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management, Chennai, to conduct a study on whether any part of the Honnavar port development project area falls under turtle nesting ground.

Also, the court directed the government to ask the Uttara Kannada Deputy Commissioner to inspect, along with the officers of the Survey Department, to find out whether the port project location has been changed contrary to the original location for which environmental and other clearances were granted in 2012.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj issued the direction while hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by Honnavar Taluk Hasimeenu Vyaparastara Sangha.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 13, 2021 8:28:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/get-study-done-on-turtle-nesting-ground/article35305594.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY