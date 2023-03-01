Germany keen to partner with Karnataka in green, renewable energy segments: Consul General

March 01, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

Germany is keen to partner with Karnataka in different sectors, mainly in green and renewable energy segments, said Achim Burkart, Consul General, German Consulate, Bengaluru, here on Wednesday.

Karnataka, currently being the highest in the country in terms of renewable energy mix, was an ideal place for renewable energy, using 66% of its power from renewable sources, as on November 2022, up from 13% in 2016, according to Mr. Burkart.

“Karnataka is the ideal place for renewable energy while hydrogen is one space the Union government is very keen on and has a clear strategy. Germany is also very keen on this space,’‘ he elaborated while participating at an event in connection with EMO Hannover, the world’s leading trade fair for production technology scheduled to be held in Hannover between September 18 to 23.

Bengaluru was very well placed for all the research and development of all the ideas that are needed in the renewable sector. Being an IT and Engineering Hub, the city was expected to play an important role in India’s renewable story, the Consul General said.

FTA will make trade enormous

During the German Chancellor’s visit to India recently, both governments discussed the India-EU Trade Agreement, Mr. Burkart further said.

“A very difficult thing to achieve but it is a very important thing. With an FTA the potential of trade between India and the EU will be enormous,’‘ he stated.

There was also a geo-strategic goal, Germany’s biggest trading partner was China, and Germany had to look at other geographies to expand trade, he said. “If we look at the demographic of India, India is the place to be as the country will have a young workforce for the next 20-30 years. India’s workforce itself is as big as the German population. So, India is an important partner for Germany,’‘ he added.

Defense cooperation

He further said, apart from IT development and R&D, there were also opportunities for defense cooperation. “Here we are talking about hardcore weapons. Traditionally, Germany has been very reluctant in delivering arms to the world, but things have changed with the Russia-Ukraine war. So, defense cooperation is an important issue,’‘ he stated.