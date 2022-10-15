General Manoj Pande to inaugurate MLIRC event on October 16 in Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau October 15, 2022 21:04 IST

Army Chief General Manoj Pande to inaugurate Synergy, a get-together of Maratha Light Infantry Regiment Centre, in Belagavi on October 16.

The Chief of Army Staff will also witness a parade, and pay respects to the war memorial in MLIRC, said a release.

Reception desks have been put up in the Sambra airport, railway station and bus stand in Belagavi to receive delegates who include serving and former officers and staff of MLIRC, and other invitees.