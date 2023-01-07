Gang of three arrested for robbing mobile phones

January 07, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Mico Layout police on Saturday arrested a gang of three members and recovered 35 mobile phones worth ₹8.5 lakh which they had robbed from different people in and around the South East division for many months.

The accused had snatched an iphone from Sujith S., a city-based software engineer while he was booking a cab at Bilakahalli bus stand on December 28. The accused approached him on a scooter and sped away after snatching his phone before he could react.

Based on the complaint, the police analysed footage from as many as 90 CCTV cameras in and around the crime scene and with the help of mobile tracker system, identified the accused and arrested them. The accused are habitual offenders and part of a four-member gang operating in and around the city, a police officer said. The police are now on the lookout for the fourth accused who is on the run.