Gang cheating unemployed youths busted

The city police have busted a gang that was opening fake offices in the names of existing companies, held recruitment exams, interviews, collected application, interview charges and duped them. Thousands have been cheated by the gang over the past three years, police said.

North East Division CEN Police probing a case where a job seeking youth was promised a job in the name of Alkan Laboratories India Pvt Ltd, have arrested two men Raghu alias Navneet, 27, a resident of RR Nagar and Saikiran, 25, a resident of Gayatri Nagar.

The duo used to advertise for HR posts in job portals in the name of the companies they decided to dupe. They opened offices, emails, used the firm’s logo and recruited mostly women for the HR job. These employees were then tasked to call up profiles of job seekers and invite them for a written test and interview. These job seekers were asked to pay ₹250 as application fee, ₹2,500 for first round interview and ₹7,500 for the second round interview and then cut off all contact. By the time, those employed as HR personnel realised the facade, they were also fired and the office closed, even without paying them salaries.

Cases have earlier been filed against them in Annapoorneshwari Nagar, Basaveshwara Nagar and Byadarahalli. The gang has duped thousands of job seekers across the state over the last three years.