Ganesh festival to be a low-key affair

With uncertainty over large public celebrations for Ganesh festival in August, idol makers, who have begun work, are scaling down the size of the idols. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Ganeshotsav samithis are contemplating ways to adapt to the new situation. Hitherto, Ganesh idols of various sizes up to 15-20-ft tall were being installed during Ganeshotsav celebrations in the coastal region and elsewhere. Idol makers this time have, however, got orders for idols of 5 ft or below.
Likewise, public celebrations used to have a host of cultural programmes involving the rich traditions of the region and the State. COVID-19 has changed the entire gamut of Ganeshotsav celebrations, said Jagadish Shenava, one of the organisers of Ganeshotsav Public celebrations would be limited to installation of idols not more than 5-ft-tall and performing poojas. There would be neither cultural programmes nor distribution of prasad, he said.
Going with the tide, idol makers too have restricted the height of the idols. Ramachandra Rao, a retired bank manager who has joined his brother Prabhakar Rao in the family tradition of making idols, said they have orders for around 230 idols this time. Mr. Rao said the maximum height this time would be 4.5 ft.
Another idol maker in the city, Vinayak Shet, said the height of idols he is making vary from 6 inches to 4.5 ft. About 5-6 idol makers in Mangaluru prepare around 600 idols and this time everyone has reduced the size, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath