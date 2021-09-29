Gandhi seva award announced

The State government on Wednesday announced the Mahatma Gandhi Seva Award for 2020 and 2021 to freedom fighter Meera Bai Koppikar from Mudhol of Bagalkot district, and Sri Siddaganga Institute of Education and Sri Siddaganga Mutt, Tumakuru district, respectively.

The award is given to people or institutions in recognition of service to society based on Gandhi’s ideals. The selection committee was headed by retired High Court judge Ashok B. Hinchageri. Ms. Koppikar, a nonagenarian, is currently living in Vatsalya Dhama in Mudhola. A Gandhian, she participated in the freedom struggle and lived in Sabarmati Ashram. She participated in the Bhoodan movement of Vinobha Bhave and inspired people to donate about 40,000 acres of land in Karnataka for the cause.

Sri Siddaganga Education Institute and Sri Siddaganga Mutt have been providing education with free food and shelter to thousands of poor children without discrimination of caste and creed, said a release.

The award carrying ₹5 lakh each along with citation will be presented on October 2 at Gandhi Bhavan in Bengaluru. The award was not announced last year in view of COVID-19.