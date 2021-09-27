Two Udupi students get CSIR innovation award

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu presented the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) innovation award to two Class 10 students of Udupi district in a virtual ceremony on Sunday.

The students, Anusha and Rakshitha Naik from Charamakki Narayana Shetty Memorial Government High School, Ardi Village, Kundapur taluk, received the award for their project, Gas Saving Kit.

The award, sponsored by the Union Ministry of Science and Technology, will reach students in a week. The award comprises a cash prize of ₹20,000. The certificate and trophy will reach the students via post.

Among 14 schools that have been awarded from across the country, Charamakki Narayana Shetty Memorial Government High School is the only government school and is the only one from the State to get the award.

The gas saving kit developed by the students once placed on the stove enables a family of four to source hot water for bathing while they can simultaneously cook food. The device allows water to flow through a copper coiled frame kept over a flaming stove and in the process, water that flows through the outlet pipe is heated.

The two students had prepared the kit at a cost of ₹600. According to them, if more families used this type of kit, LPG can be put to efficient use.

Both Ms. Anusha and Ms. Naik are from the Kudubi community, regarded as the most backward in the region.