Gambling: 56 arrested

Holenarsipur police conducted raids on two clubs at Agrahara Gate in Halekote hobli on Sunday evening and arrested 56 people on charges of gambling. The police seized ₹1.03 lakh in cash, besides six cars, four two-wheelers and 49 cellphones from the arrested.

Hassan SP Hariram Shankar, on Monday, informed the media that a team of police officers raided the clubs acting on a tip-off. Holenarsipur Town police have booked a case against the arrested.