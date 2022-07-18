Karnataka

Gambling: 56 arrested

Holenarsipur police conducted raids on two clubs at Agrahara Gate in Halekote hobli on Sunday evening and arrested 56 people on charges of gambling. The police seized ₹1.03 lakh in cash, besides six cars, four two-wheelers and 49 cellphones from the arrested.

Hassan SP Hariram Shankar, on Monday, informed the media that a team of police officers raided the clubs acting on a tip-off. Holenarsipur Town police have booked a case against the arrested.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 18, 2022 7:54:31 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/gambling-56-arrested/article65653890.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY