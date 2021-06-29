Gadkari’s nod sought for RUB work on Ring Road

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha has sent letter to Union Minister with the break-up of estimates

The work on the construction of Railway Under Bridges (RUBs) on the six-lane Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Mysuru, which has been delayed in spite of the completion of the road work many years ago, may get much-needed attention as the construction estimates of the four RUBs has been submitted to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha has sought Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari’s approval for the immediate construction of the RUBs, arguing that the work would ease smooth movement of traffic on the busy carriageway.

The 41.535-km long ORR was converted into six-lane road with service roads. It was declared National Highway 275K by the Ministry in 2018.

In a letter to Mr. Gadkari with the break-up of estimates of four RUBs, the MP said the ORR was initially constructed by the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in a phased manner and was later handed over to the National Highways.

However, during the construction of the road, the MUDA could not extend the existing RUBs in line with the main carriageway and service roads.

Mr. Simha said he had suggested construction of RUBs at four places using the “box pushing method”. In this connection, a DPR had been prepared by the RITES on consultancy basis and the report was approved by the competent authority. However, the work estimates had been altered and the same had been submitted for approval.

“It’s very important to construct the RUBs at the said locations for the smooth movement of traffic. The work will help in the overall development of the constituency,” he claimed.

The estimates for the four RUBs are: ₹26.98 crore for the work at 5.460 km on ORR stretch; ₹8.90 crore at 7.060 km; ₹24.92 crore at 7.860 km; and ₹9.78 crore at 28.585 km.

The MP met Ravishankar, Additional Director General, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, in New Delhi at the Transport Bhavan and urged him to immediately approve the RUB works in Mysuru.