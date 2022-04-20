Gadkari urged to convert SH-07 into National Highway

Traffic load justifies demand, says Minister Narayana Gowda

Traffic load justifies demand, says Minister Narayana Gowda

Minister for Sericulture, Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Narayana Gowda has urged Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to consider declaring State Highway-07 linking Srirangapatna-K.R. Pet-Channarayapatna and Arsikere as a national highway and develop it into a four-lane highway at the earliest in the interest of the people of the region.

Mr. Gowda, who met the Minister in New Delhi on Wednesday, said the stretch has already been developed by the State government as a two-lane road with paved shoulders. This has helped in reducing the distance between two important cities – Mysuru and Shivamogga. It has also helped in connecting to important pilgrimage sites such as Shravanabelagola in Hassan district, Hosaholalu near K.R. Pet, National Highway NH-150A to NH-75 and NH-206.

The road passed through K.R. Pet taluk and the people are very much inconvenienced due to heavy traffic on the road. The traffic load between Srirangapatna and Channarayapatna via K.R. Pet exceeded 11,000 PCUs and so the road is eligible for four-laning as per the norms, stated Mr. Gowda, who is the K.R. Pet MLA.

“Upgradation of the road would help to enhance commercial, educational, agricultural, social, and economic activities and also connect tourist places like Mysuru and Shravanabelagola,” the Minister said in a memorandum.

A proposal in this regard has been submitted to the State PWD and the Director General, Road Development, and Special Secretary, Road Transport and National Highway Department, GoI, on March 23 this year.