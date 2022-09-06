Gadkari to inaugurate ‘Manthan’ tomorrow

Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate “Manthan” in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Manthan, a three-day by-invitation conference-cum-public expo, organised by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, is aimed at anchoring discussions across multiple issues and opportunities in the roads, transport and logistics sector and to engage with the States, UTs and other key stakeholders from the industry for sharing of best practices, policy support, and capacity development.

The theme of Manthan is ‘’Ideas to action: Towards a smart, sustainable, road infra, mobility and logistics ecosystem.’’ Several Ministers and senior government officials will participate in the conference, said a press release.