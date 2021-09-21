Karnataka

Furore in Council over toilet facility

Moving a privilege motion against House Leader Kota Srinivas Poojary, the Congress on Tuesday urged a toilet facility in Vidhana Soudha that led to a brief exchange of words between the ruling and Opposition benches.

The motion moved by former chairman Prathap Chandra Shetty accused breach of privilege of members as Mr. Poojary had not implemented the assurance he had given earlier to the House to replace the canteen with a toilet for the convenience of people.

“A canteen came up in place of a toilet and now people have to struggle. Based on the demand of members, the House leader had assured to reconstruct the toilet. However, this has not been done,” he said.

When Council chairman Basavaraj Horatti rejected the motion, Congress members were incensed and this led to arguments. Intervening in the argument, Mr. Horatti said that the matter can be amicably sorted out.


