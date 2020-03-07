Fresh clash over decade-old inter-caste marriage

A decade-old inter-caste marriage led to clash between two groups at Haligera village in Yadgir district recently. Vishwanath, belonging to the Scheduled Tribes community, married an “upper caste” girl 11 years ago.

Since then, there have been clashes between both communities, and there was a fresh clash on Wednesday.

The Yadgir Rural Police registered a case and a counter-case against several persons and arrested five persons from both sides.

In a release on Friday, the police have identified the arrested as Vishwanath, Sanna Sabayya, Chidanandappa, Naganagouda, and Rajkumar. A complaint by Vishwanath stated that Naganagouda and others allegedly assaulted him for marrying their sister.

In another case registered by Raj Kumar, said to be a brother of the woman, it was stated that Vishwanath allegedly assaulted him.

Following Vishwanath’s complaint, the police registered a case against Nagangouda and the others under Sections 324, 504, 506 of the IPC and under relevant sections of The Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act,

Following the complaint by Raj Kumar, a case under Sections 504, 506 and 307 of IPC was registered against Vishwanath and others.