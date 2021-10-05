Fresh cases in Hassan

Hassan reported 18 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. With that, the total number of cases in the district increased to 1,11,111. Among the fresh cases, three were in Arsikere, two each in Belur, Channarayapatna, seven in Hassan and four in Sakleshpur. So far 1,363 people have died due to the infection. As many as 344 people are under treatment.

Shivamogga reported four fresh cases of COVID-19. Except for Shivamogga taluk, there were no cases in other taluks of the district. So far 1,069 people have died due to the infection in the district. As many as 82 people are under treatment.