Freedom fighter Mohan Desai passes away

Freedom fighter, Khadi promoter and senior journalist Mohan B. Yamakanamaradi Desai passed away here on Monday. He was 99.

Known as M.B. Desai, he joined the freedom movement at the age of 16.

He also participated in the Hyderabad Karnataka Liberation movement in the 1940s.

He started Lok Darshan, a Kannada weekly, in Belagavi in 1956. He turned it into a daily by 1963.

His final rites were conducted at Hudali village in the evening on Monday.

Only a few of his family members were present, as others were unable to travel due to the lockdown.

Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has expressed condolences on the passing away of the freedom fighter.