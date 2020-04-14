Freedom fighter Mohan Desai passes away

Freedom fighter, Khadi promoter and senior journalist Mohan B. Yamakanamaradi Desai passed away here on Monday. He was 99.
Known as M.B. Desai, he joined the freedom movement at the age of 16.
He also participated in the Hyderabad Karnataka Liberation movement in the 1940s.
He started Lok Darshan, a Kannada weekly, in Belagavi in 1956. He turned it into a daily by 1963.
His final rites were conducted at Hudali village in the evening on Monday.
Only a few of his family members were present, as others were unable to travel due to the lockdown.
Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has expressed condolences on the passing away of the freedom fighter.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.