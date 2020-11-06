Freedom fighter H. Kempaiah passes away

Freedom fighter from Bagalur, H. Kempaiah, died on Friday. He was 97.
A staunch Gandhian, he had set a record in the State by serving as the Bagalur village panchayat chairman for 50 years continuously.
He had also served as chairman of the then Devanahalli Taluk Board.
A veteran political leader at the grassroots level, Mr. Kempaiah was known for his commitment to development and the downtrodden.
He had a close association with several Chief Ministers, including S. Nijalingappa, Kengal Hanumanthaiah, and Kadidal Manjappa.
He is survived by wife Yashodamma, son K. Narayana Gowda, and five daughters. The last rites will be performed in Bagalur on Saturday at 11 pm.
