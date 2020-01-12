‘Free Kashmir’ placard: Protester grilled by Mysuru police

The woman who held aloft a “Free Kashmir” placard during a recent protest in Mysuru against the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was grilled by the Mysuru police for several hours on Saturday.

Nalini Balakumar, an alumna of the University of Mysore’s Department of Studies in Mass Communication and Journalism, appeared before the Jayalakshmipuram police after receiving a notice in connection with a sedition case booked over the display of the placard.

Ms. Nalini arrived at the police station accompanied by her father Balakumar. Though sources said Ms. Nalini was posed a set of 80 to 100 questions, City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna said the investigating officer had taken a statement from her as per the set procedure.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj said, “She was allowed to leave, but was told to make herself available to the police for questioning in future, if necessary.”

Unconditional apology

Ms. Nalini, before appearing in front of the police, released a video clarifying that her intention was only to bring to notice the Internet shutdown in Kashmir for the past five months. “I never intended to cause any kind of hatred,” she said. She apologised to the police and the public for the confusion created by her action.

Ms. Nalini, who had secured interim bail from a city court on Friday evening, executed a personal bond for a sum of ₹1 lakh with one surety for a similar sum.

The Second Additional District Judge, who granted her interim bail, directed her release on bail in the event of arrest in connection with the case, booked under Sections 34 and 124A of the Indian Penal Code. Her petition is scheduled to be come up for hearing again on Tuesday.

Ms. Nalini had earlier clarified that she was not affiliated to any organisation. “I am a simple person interested in the functioning of my country,” she said.

She also said she would have to engage a new lawyer when her petition comes up for hearing, as the counsel who argued for her interim bail had retired owing to “personal reasons”.