Fr. Muller Medical College Hospital to begin COVID-19 vaccination from June 21

Entry to the vaccination site at Father Muller Convention Centre in Kankanady will be from Pumpwell.   | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

Father Muller Medical College Hospital in Mangaluru will begin paid vaccination against COVID-19 to those aged above 18 years from June 21.

Covishield will be administered at a price of ₹750 per dose from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Entry to the vaccination site at Father Muller Convention Centre will be from Pumpwell. There will be 10 registration counters. Waiting area and emergency facilities have been arranged. The first batch of the vaccine arrived at the hospital on June 17, according to Rudolph D’Sa, administrator of the hospital.

Enrolment can be made through COWIN portal or on the spot at the registration counters in the hospital, according to a release.


