Four year old murdered

In a ghastly incident, a four-year-old boy was hacked to death over a property dispute in Harugoppa village of Saundatti taluk in Belagavi district.

The incident came to light on Wednesday. And, the deceased boy has been identified as Maruti Viresh Sankannavar.

The police suspected that Irappa Basappa Sankannavar (35), uncle of the deceased boy, could have committed the crime following a property dispute. The Muragod Station Police have registered a case. Investigation is on.