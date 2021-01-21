Karnataka

Four year old murdered

In a ghastly incident, a four-year-old boy was hacked to death over a property dispute in Harugoppa village of Saundatti taluk in Belagavi district.

The incident came to light on Wednesday. And, the deceased boy has been identified as Maruti Viresh Sankannavar.

The police suspected that Irappa Basappa Sankannavar (35), uncle of the deceased boy, could have committed the crime following a property dispute. The Muragod Station Police have registered a case. Investigation is on.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2021 12:43:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/four-year-old-murdered/article33621299.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY