Four vehicles damaged in serial accident on Peenya flyover

Traffic movement on the busy Peenya flyover was disrupted for some time when a speeding car hit the median and caused a serial accident on Monday.

.

The incident occurred around 11.30 a.m. when a highway patrolling vehicle had stopped in the middle of the flyover to remove banners and flex boards put up along the median to wish Yelahanka MLA S.R. Vishwanath for his birthday.

The speeding car that was moving towards Tumakuru failed to notice the patrolling vehicle, lost control, and hit the divider in a bid to avoid collision. Other vehicles following the car screeched to a halt and collided with each other. In the melee, an elderly woman sustained minor injuries while others escaped unhurt. As many as four cars were damaged in the serial accident, but no one has filed a complaint so far, a police officer said.

The Peenya traffic police pulled out the damaged vehicles to ease traffic flow. As the video of the serial accident was uploaded on social media, people expressed their anger against politicians for putting up banners despite High Court order against it.