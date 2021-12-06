Four sentenced to seven years in jail

The third Additional District and Sessions Court in Kalaburagi has sentenced to seven years rigorous imprisonment four accused, Prasad Alandkar, Vinod Shankarwadi, Rajesh Gudur and Tausif Sheikh, on the charge of assault and robbery and imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on each one of them.

As per information provided by Public Prosecutor in the case Gurulingappa Srimanth Teli, the accused assaulted two people, Sangamesh and Shiva, and robbed them of their valuables worth ₹39,000 at a deserted hostel in Kalaburagi on May 10, 2013. Later, a case was registered at Brahmapur Police Station. The victims had been named as witnesses.

After investigating the case, Police Inspector Sharanabasaveshwar B. filed the charge-sheet confirming the commission of the offence by the accused. Hearing both sides, Third Additional District and Sessions Judge Jagadish V.N. found the accused guilty of the offence and pronounced the judgment under Section 395 of the Indian Penal Code.