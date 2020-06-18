Four new cases in Hassan

Four people tested positive for COVID-19 in Hassan district on Thursday. With this, the total number of confirmed cases reported in the district increased to 253. Among them, 192 have been discharged and 60 people are undergoing treatment. One person died.

Among the new four patients, two are aged above 60 years. All the four have travelled from Mumbai recently. One is from Arsikere taluk and the other three are native of Hassan taluk.

The patients have been shifted to the district COVID Hospital in Hassan, said a release issued by the district administration.