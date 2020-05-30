Karnataka

Four more COVID-19 cases reported in Haveri district

Haveri district recorded four more COVID-19 cases on Saturday. All four persons, from Ranebennur taluk, have a travel history to Maharashtra.

Consequently, the locality surrounding the quarantine centre in Ranebennur in which they were staying, the Devaraj Urs Post Metric Girls Hostel, was declared a containment zone by Deputy Commissioner Krishna Bajpai.

Mr. Bajpai said that those who tested positive — a 19-year-old (P-2856), a 13-year-old boy (P-2857), a 15-year-old boy (P-2858), and a 11-year-old boy (P-2859) — were natives of Tumminakatti village in Ranebennur and had returned to Haveri from Thane district in Maharashtra after applying through Seva Sindhu. Including these four persons, a total of 41 people were quarantined at the hostel from May 25.

Mr. Bajpai said that an area of 100 metres surrounding the hostel at Eshwar Nagar has been declared a containment zone, while an area of 200 metres surrounding it has been declared a buffer zone. Ranebennur tahsildar Basavanagouda Kotur has been appointed incident commander of the containment and buffer zones.

So far, the district has recorded 14 positive cases, and of them three have been discharged from hospital, leaving 11 active cases. Of these, eight persons are natives of Tumminakatti village.

Two cases in Dharwad

Meanwhile, Dharwad district recorded two more positive cases on Saturday. While one of them, a 26-year-old woman (P-2807), is a contact of P-1123, the other, a 28-year-old woman (P-2808), has a travel history to Maharashtra. Both of them were already in quarantine. Dharwad district now has 46 positive cases; of them, 11 persons have been discharged from hospital.

