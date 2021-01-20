Four members of family found dead in Ramdurg

Four members of a family were found dead in Ramdurg town of Belagavi district on Tuesday.
The names of the deceased were given as Praveen Ramesh Shettar (37), his wife Rajeshwari (28), children Amruta (8) and Advit (6).
Their neighbours found them dead in their house located at Navipet in Ramdurg on Tuesday morning.
Praveen Shettar had a seeds and fertilizer business and was reportedly doing good business.
The police, who inspected the scene, suspected consumption of pesticide as the cause of the death. The reason for the extreme step is not immediately known.
Local MLA Mahadevappa Yadwad visited the spot and consoled the relatives of the victims.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Shankaragouda Patil, Circle Inspector of Police Shashikant Verma and others visited the spot.
Ramdurg Police have registered a case.
Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police of Belagavi district Laxman Nimbaragi has said that a detailed inquiry would be carried out to find out the reasons for the incident.
(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)
