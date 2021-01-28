Four members of a family found dead in Belagavi

Four members of a family were found dead on the railway track near Raibag in Belagavi district on Thursday.
Cattle grazers found bodies of Satappa Annappa Sutar (60),his wife Mahadevi, sons Santosh (26) and Dattatreya (28) between the railway lines. They informed the town police who in turn informed the railway police.
Investigators say the family members ended their lives due to financial distress. They must have slept on the tracks just before the Hazrat Nizamuddin Express train passed through, a railway officer told the police.
Satappa’s elder son lives in Belagavi. Investigators are speaking to him to find out the reason behind the extreme step. Lakshman Nimbaragi, SP, left for the spot. A case was registered in the railway police station.
Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling Arogya Sahayavani at 104.
