Karnataka

Four killed in road accident

Four persons, including a woman, were killed and another injured when their car lost control and hit a roadside tree near Harti village in Gadag district on Wednesday.

They were all proceeding to Laxmeshwar town from Lingadal in Gadag taluk for a funeral. The dead were identified as Viresh (26), Shekhappa (45), Bapugouda (25) and Savitri (50). While three of them, including the woman, were killed on the spot, the fourth person died on the way to hospital.

Shankrappa, who received severe injuries, has been admitted to GIMS Hospital in Gadag.

The Gadag Rural Police have registered a case.

Printable version | May 12, 2021 9:10:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/four-killed-in-road-accident/article34544406.ece

