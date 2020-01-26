Four, including seer, killed in road accident

Four persons, including a seer, were killed on the spot and three suffered serious injuries in a collision between two cars at Yarikoppa Cross near here on Sunday.
The deceased were identified as Basavaveshwar Swami (50), seer of Shivanand Mutt in Kundgol taluk, Shankargouda Patil (60) of Noolvi, Mahadev Kadeshgoul (55) and Maruti Kukanoor (30), both residents of Kabbur village in Chikkodi taluk.
Basavaraj Pujar, Siddappa Ingalli, Somalinga Desai, who suffered serious injuries, are undergoing treatment at the District Civil Hospital.
The police said that the two cars have been crushed and cranes were deployed to shift them and make way for vehicular movement. Traffic on the road was affected for about 30 minutes.
