Four get life term for murder

A Shivamogga court, on Thursday, convicted four people accused of murder and sentenced them to life imprisonment. The convicted are manjunath, 26, of Chikkanakatte, Kavitha, 35, of Danavadi, Roopa, 32, of Ramanakatte, and Ambareesh, 21, of Chikkanakatte in Bhadravathi taluk.

They had assaulted Harish, 23, of Danavadi, over a property dispute on March 25, 2015. Harish died on April 5, 2015. The Bhadravathi Rural Police registered the case. Police Inspector Ramesh filed the charge sheet after investigating the murder.

The fourth additional district and session judge of Shivamogga pronounced the judgment. The accused have been sentenced to life imprisonment, besides a penalty of ₹20,000 each. Rathnamma represented the prosecution.