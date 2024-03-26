GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four drown in Cauvery river in Muthathi 

March 26, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons drowned in Cauvery river at Muthathi in Mandya district’s Malavalli taluk on Tuesday.

Police said the deceased were part of a group of tourists from Mysuru, who entered the river. When one of them started to drown, the others rushed to his rescue, leading to the tragedy.

The deceased were identified as Nagesh, Bharat, Guru and Mahadev. Police said three of the deceased were natives of Mysuru while one was from Bengaluru.

The Halagur police station, which has registered a case, was involved in the recovery of the bodies from the river.

Three drown

Three youths drowned in the Kapila river near Nanjangud in Mysuru district on Monday evening.

The deceased identified as Mohan, Milan and Tarun, all hailing from Bihar and working on a contract basis in a factory in Nanjangud, had ventured into the river at Godhanapura in Nanjangud on Monday evening.

Nanjangud rural police have booked a case while personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services conducted a search operation to fish out the bodies.

