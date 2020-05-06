Four COVID-19 patients discharged in Mandya

The number of active novel coronavirus cases in Mandya district has come down to 17 on Wednesday with four patients discharged from the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) in the town upon their recovery.

The patients (P-237, P-371, P-322 and P-323), all linked with visitors/representatives of Nizamuddin masjid of New Delhi, had significantly responded to the treatment at the COVID-19 designated hospital and subsequently recovered, said officials at the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

A total of 28 persons had tested positive in the district from April 7 and had been admitted to the MIMS. The remaining 17 are being treated at the hospital.

DC visitsv illage

Meanwhile, Mandya Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh has attempted to instill confidence among the residents of B. Kodagahalli in Pandavapura taluk on Wednesday by visiting the village.

A sense of fear has gripped the village following the cremation of a 53-year-old auto driver, who died of cardiac arrest on April 23 in Santacruz of Mumbai in Maharashtra, on the outskirts of the village on April 24.

Four persons, including three who had accompanied the body from Mumbai and one from K.R. Pet who had attended the cremation, have contracted the virus. The development has severely disturbed the residents of B. Kodagahalli.

Mr. Venkatesh has assured the villagers that the district administration was with them during the crisis and urged them to judiciously use the essentials.