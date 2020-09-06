Four centres set up for PU supplementary exams in Udupi district

The Department of PU Education has set up four examination centres in Udupi district to conduct the supplementary exams for second pre university course students scheduled between September 7 and September 19.

DPUE Deputy Director Bhagavant Kattimani in a press release said the four centres are, Government PU College, Udupi, MGM PU College, Udupi, Bhuvanendra PU College, Karkala and Bhandarkars PU College, Kundapura.

All the centres have been sanitised in view of COVID-19 while students would be allowed inside the centres after thermal scanning. Everyone has to wear face masks.

Exam halls can accommodate a maximum of 24 students. In all, 1,718 students will write the exams, he said. COVID-19 positive students too would be allowed to write the exams separately at the designated Covid Care Centre located at Social Welfare Department’s Girls’ Hostel, Bannanje, Udupi.