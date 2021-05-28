Karnataka

Four arrested in murder case

The police have arrested four people in connection with a murder reported on May 23 in Hassan. A team of officers, investigating the murder, arrested the accused on Thursday evening, said Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda in a press release here on Friday.

The arrested are Koki alias Rohit (28), Vasu (27), Mani (20) and Jayanth (20). Two more accused, Sharath (26) and Sudeep K.Y. (20), are absconding.

The police said that they murdered Bharath H.P. on 80 Foot Road in Santhepet in Pension Mohalla Police limits. The arrested are said to have admitted to committing the crime.

The Superintendent of Police has appreciated the police team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Puttaswamy Gowda, Circle Inspector of Police Renuka Prasad and Sub-Inspector of Police Raja Nayak for the arrest.

The police said that Bharath, who was in prison in connection with a murder, was released on bail recently. His one-time friends murdered him to avenge rivalry.

