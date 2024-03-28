Foundation to bring out books on freedom fighters

March 28, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The All India Freedom Fighters History Study and Research Foundation and the Kalyana Karnataka Swatantra Horatagarara Abhimanigalu Loka Kalyan Trust have planned to bring out books on the brave heroes who have made significant contributions to the freedom struggle.

Foundation president Girishgoud B. Inamdar, grandson of freedom fighter Sharangouda Inamdar, told The Hindu on Thursday that a 10-member team toured the length and breadth of Karnataka in the last three years and met the family members of nearly 4,000 freedom fighters and documented their role in the freedom struggle.

The foundation will publish district-wise editions of all the 31 districts comprising the history of unsung freedom fighters along with their photographs, Mr. Inamdar added.

Besides Karnataka, the team members also visited the family members of freedom fighters in Odisha, Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra and met historians, research scholars and journalists.

As of now, the foundation has collected the history of 190 freedom fighters along with more than 2,000 photographs in different States. The foundation will also bring out the State-wise editions of the freedom fighters very soon, he added.