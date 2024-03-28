GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Foundation to bring out books on freedom fighters

March 28, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Freedom Fighters History Study and Research Foundation and the Kalyana Karnataka Swatantra Horatagarara Abhimanigalu Loka Kalyan Trust have planned to bring out books on the brave heroes who have made significant contributions to the freedom struggle.

Foundation president Girishgoud B. Inamdar, grandson of freedom fighter Sharangouda Inamdar, told The Hindu on Thursday that a 10-member team toured the length and breadth of Karnataka in the last three years and met the family members of nearly 4,000 freedom fighters and documented their role in the freedom struggle.

The foundation will publish district-wise editions of all the 31 districts comprising the history of unsung freedom fighters along with their photographs, Mr. Inamdar added.

Besides Karnataka, the team members also visited the family members of freedom fighters in Odisha, Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra and met historians, research scholars and journalists.

As of now, the foundation has collected the history of 190 freedom fighters along with more than 2,000 photographs in different States. The foundation will also bring out the State-wise editions of the freedom fighters very soon, he added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.