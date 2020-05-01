Former ZP member shot dead

A former member of the Belagavi zilla panchayat was shot and killed in Rajapur village on Friday, apparently over a property dispute between relatives.

The body of Chintamani Ramappa Meti, 55, was found in his field in Rajapur near Moodalagi in Belagavi district. The police suspect that long standing enmity between members of the Meti family over inheritance of farmland was the reason behind the murder. The area of the disputed land was small and its estimated value was far less than the total holdings of the families, the police said.

A licensed gun was used for the purpose. There were two bullet wounds on the body, the police said.

The two branches of the Meti family have been fighting over a small patch of farmland. The quarrel must have reached a tipping point. We are yet to pinpoint the accused, an investigator said.

A case has been registered in Ghataprabha police station.