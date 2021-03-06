Karnataka

Former V-C of UAS passes away

Former Vice-Chancellor of University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Dharwad, M. Mahadevappa, 84, passed away at his residence in Mysuru early on Saturday.

Prof. Mahadevappa, a Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardee, who had developed improved rice varieties for cultivation in the State, leaves behind his wife, a son and a daughter.

The body will be kept at his residence in Lakshmipuram, behind RTO West office, till Saturday evening. The last rites will be performed at his native village in Madapura in Chamarajanagar on Sunday.

The seer of Suttur Mutt Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji was among the people who paid their last respects in Mysuru on Saturday.

Karnataka Sugarcane Growers‘ Association President Kurubur Shanthakumar has mourned the death of Prof. Mahadevappa.

