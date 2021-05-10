Karnataka

Former MLA dies

Manohar Kattimani , former MLA, died of COVID-19 infection in Chikkodi on Monday. He was 62.

He had won the Chikkodi onstituency on a JD(U) ticket in 1999. He had defeated Congress candidate Ratnamala Savanur.

