Former Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa’s granddaughter found dead

Former Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa’s granddaughter Dr. Soundarya, 30, was found dead in her flat at Vasant Nagar in Bengaluru on January 28 morning.

Though she was rushed to a private hospital, she was declared ‘brought dead’. Soundarya is the daughter of Mr. Yediyurappa’s eldest daughter Padma.Soundarya, a doctor by profession, was married to Dr. Niranjan for the last two years. The couple have a flat at Vasant Nagar. They had a baby six months ago.

On January 28 morning, Dr. Niranjan left for work and later the domestic help reached the flat. When Soundarya did not respond to her repeated calls, she called Dr. Niranjan, whose calls to Soundarya also went unanswered. He rushed to the flat and opened the door with his key, and found that she had attempted suicide. He immediately took her to a nearby private hospital, but she was declared dead, police sources said.

Mr. Yediyurappa and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai rushed to the hospital.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help)