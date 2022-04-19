Former Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa inspects airport construction in Shivamogga

Construction of the airport at Sogane near Shivamogga is expected to be completed by December 2022

A file photo of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa reviewing work of construction of the airport at Sogane near Shivamogga in 2021. | Photo Credit: File photo

Former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said construction of the airport at Sogane near Shivamogga would be completed by December 2022.

On April 18, he, along with his son and Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra and officials, inspected construction of the runway, passenger terminal and other infrastructure at the proposed airport. “This would be the second-best airport in Karnataka after Bengaluru international airport. It will have all facilities to offer quality services to air passengers,” he said.

Engineers informed the former CM that the ATC tower would be ready by June and other work would be completed by the end of this year. The Karnataka Government has taken up construction of the airport at an estimated cost of ₹384 crores.

Mr. Yediyurappa suggested to Mr. Raghavendra to request Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to visit the place and inspect the progress of construction.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is on a three-day visit to Shivamogga from April 19 during which he will take part in a BJP party meeting in the city.