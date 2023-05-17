HamberMenu
Former councillors request extension of property tax rebate

May 17, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) councillors requested civic body Chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath to extend the 5% property tax rebate for one more month to citizens as the Model Code of Conduct was in place so far.

Every year, the civic body offers a 5% rebate on property tax till the end of April. On Wednesday, former Congress councillors M. Shivaraju and Abdul Wajid wrote to BBMP Chief Commissioner and said many citizens couldn’t pay the property tax rebate since there were very few officials due to the Model Code of Conduct in place. Hence the 5% property tax rebate should be extended, they requested in a letter.

